Overnight lane closures ahead for I-490 and Route 531 in Gates

The state Department of Transportation will be installing new overhead signs along parts of Interstate 490 and the state Route 531 expressway in the coming days, and that's going to mean some overnight lane closures.

The DOT provided the following schedule:



From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, the eastbound I-490 offramp for Exit 7B to state Route 33 west (Buffalo Road) and state Route 531 west will be closed. The ramp from Route 33 west to Route 531 west will remain open.

From 10 p.m. April 13 to 5 a.m. April 14, I-490 eastbound will be closed between Route 33 and Route 531 and Interstate 390.

From 10 p.m. April 14 to 5 a.m. April 15, Route 531 eastbound will be closed between Manitou Road and I-490.

From 10 p.m. April 15 to 5 a.m. April 16, Route 531 eastbound will be closed between I-490 and Exit 7B.

From 10 p.m. April 16 to 5 a.m. April 17, I-490 eastbound will be closed between Exit 7A to state Route 33 East (Buffalo Road) and the Route 531 ramp. The Route 33 ramps to I-490 eastbound and westbound will also be closed.

According to the DOT, drivers should follow posted detours.