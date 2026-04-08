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Connections

Iran's chances for a democratic future

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 8, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT
A smiling woman with long brown hair wears a black shirt and jeans.
Provided
Valery Perry

12:00: Iran's chances for a democratic future

1:00: How can we fix America's child care system?

The Trump administration has said it wants to see a new democratic government in Iran. Our guest is a senior associate with the Democratization Policy Council, based in Eastern Europe. The council works on issues related to democratic movements around the world. What does it say about the war in Iran? And what does American involvement mean for its global reputation, its relationship with NATO, and more? We discuss it with our guest:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, "I don't ever want to leave this work, but I could be driving an Amazon truck and making more money." That's what a preschool teacher named Dan said during the production of a documentary called "Make a Circle." The film follows a group of child care providers as they care for kids, while also advocating to fix a system that they say is in crisis. The film will be screened locally this month and will air on WXXI-TV. This hour, we're joined by the filmmaker and by local guests who discuss issues with the system, how to best provide for providers, and how New York State's investments in universal child care could help mitigate some of the challenges. Our guests:

  • Jen Bradwell, co-director of "Make a Circle"'
  • Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136
  • Rose Shufelt, CEO of the Child Care Council, Inc. 
  • Ann Marie Stephan, executive director of Rochester Childfirst Network

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Reach him at edawson@wxxi.org.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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