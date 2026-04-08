12:00: Iran's chances for a democratic future

1:00: How can we fix America's child care system?

The Trump administration has said it wants to see a new democratic government in Iran. Our guest is a senior associate with the Democratization Policy Council, based in Eastern Europe. The council works on issues related to democratic movements around the world. What does it say about the war in Iran? And what does American involvement mean for its global reputation, its relationship with NATO, and more? We discuss it with our guest:



Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, "I don't ever want to leave this work, but I could be driving an Amazon truck and making more money." That's what a preschool teacher named Dan said during the production of a documentary called "Make a Circle." The film follows a group of child care providers as they care for kids, while also advocating to fix a system that they say is in crisis. The film will be screened locally this month and will air on WXXI-TV. This hour, we're joined by the filmmaker and by local guests who discuss issues with the system, how to best provide for providers, and how New York State's investments in universal child care could help mitigate some of the challenges. Our guests:



Jen Bradwell, co-director of "Make a Circle"'

Assemblymember Sarah Clark, District 136

Rose Shufelt, CEO of the Child Care Council, Inc.

Ann Marie Stephan, executive director of Rochester Childfirst Network

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.