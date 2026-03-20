Parts of I-490 and Route 531 to close overnight during the coming week
Sections of Interstate 490 and state Route 531 in Gates will be closed overnight several days in the coming week to accommodate the installation of overhead signs.
- From 10 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Interstate 490 will be closed between Interstate 390 and Buffalo Road (state Route 33). That segment will be closed again from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. The state Department of Transportation advises drivers to follow the posted detour using Chili Avenue (state Route 33A) and state Route 204.
- From 10 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, Route 531 westbound will be closed between the Interstate 490 and Buffalo Road ramps. The ramps will also be closed. The DOT advises drivers to follow the posted detour using Buffalo Road and Elmgrove Road (state Route 386).
- From 8 p.m. Thursday through 5:30 a.m. Friday, the Interstate 490 westbound off ramp to exit 7A, which takes drivers to eastbound Buffalo Road, will be closed. The DOT advises drivers to follow the posted detour using Exit 5 to Chili Center.