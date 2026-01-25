With more than a foot of snow expected, Hochul advises: Take this storm seriously

New Yorkers know how to handle winter, but this weekend’s storm needs to be taken seriously, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

If you’ve been outside, you know the bitter cold has already arrived, and the snow started falling in the Rochester region Sunday morning. The storm is expected to bring at least a foot of snow to most of the state by the time it’s over.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning that’s currently in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for Monroe and Wayne counties. The warning calls for 12 to 18 inches of snow, with the highest amounts along the Lake Ontario shore and southeast of the lake.

The weather service says the bulk of the heavy snow is expected from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, with moderate snow expected along the lake shore through Monday night, especially from Wayne to Oswego counties.

Hochul issued a state of emergency for the state and activated 100 members of the New York National Guard on Friday. She also issued travel restrictions for commercial vehicles.

All commercial vehicles are currently restricted to only traveling in the right travel lane on all state roads, including the New York State Thruway, and there’s a travel ban for long combination tandem vehicles in place on the Thruway.

“There is no shortage of risks to being outside or traveling during the next few days, so I am urging everyone to be smart and stay home, stay warm, and stay safe,” Hochul said in a statement.

Hochul’s office said residents can sign up for real-time weather and emergency text alerts by texting their county name to 333111.

The office also advised against any unnecessary travel, and reminded residents who must travel to ensure their vehicle is stocked with blankets, a shovel, a flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, a set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

Travel tips

Keep your cellphone or other communications device charged and with you to ensure you can call for help if you become stranded.

Make sure your vehicle is clear of ice and snow and keep more distance between vehicles.

Be alert for snowplows, which travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases are lower than the posted speed limit. Also, on interstate highways, snowplows often operate side by side to safely clear several lanes at one time. Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely.

Power outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules. RG&E customers can click here to report an outage. Click here to see a list of outages.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

Do not go near or touch fallen or sagging power lines.

In Monroe County, the Department of Human Services will be conducting outreach efforts to offer homeless individuals emergency housing. Anyone who needs shelter, or knows someone who does, is asked to call the 211 Life Line to get help.

With a "Code Blue" in effect across the state, the county said people in need can also request free transportation via RTS to a warming shelter in the city of Rochester at any bus stop. If the nearest participating shelter is not on that route, the bus will take them to the RTS transit center, where an employee will escort them to the bus that will take them to a shelter with available space.

Monroe County warming center sites:

Open Door Mission, 156 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester; RTS Routes 15 and 21

House of Mercy, 285 Ormond St., Rochester; RTS Route 3

Saving Grace Ministries (men only), 1140 Norton St., Rochester; RTS Route 4, 5

Oak Orchard, First Baptist Church, 124 Main St., Brockport; transportation available through RTS OnDemand

Residents are also encouraged to:

Keep phones and devices charged.

Keep space heaters at least 3 feet away from clothing, furniture and drapes.

Bring pets inside.

Check on elderly or disabled relatives and neighbors.

Cover up or stay inside to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.

Check the batteries in smoke and CO detectors, and make sure exterior vents are free of snow and ice.

Keep an extra emergency kit in your car. In addition to the basic essentials, consider adding a portable cell phone charger, ice scraper, extra blanket, sand for traction and jumper cables.

Keep enough charge or fuel to ensure you can safely get to and from your intended destination.

In Ontario County, Sheriff David Cirencione has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory. This restriction currently is not mandatory, but the advisory may be updated as conditions change.