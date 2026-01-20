© 2026 WXXI News
French textile regeneration company plans first North American hub at Eastman Business Park

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published January 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
An aerial image of Eastman Business Park shows the future location of a textile regeneration plant proposed by the French company Reju.
Provided
An aerial image of Eastman Business Park shows the future location of a textile regeneration plant proposed by the French company Reju.

A French textile regeneration company is planning to establish its first North American hub at Eastman Business Park in Rochester.

The company, Reju, has plans to build a 145,000-square-foot facility on a nearly 19-acre lot that is currently vacant.

According to a statement from Gov. Kathy Hochul, the firm intends to create about 70 new jobs at the site, including engineers, technicians, and machinists.

Reju uses discarded clothing otherwise headed to a landfill to create its own polyester brand. The company said the new material is engineered to be recycled multiple times and has a 50% lower carbon footprint than virgin polyester.

CEO Patrik Frisk said in a statement that the site selection in Rochester is a major leap forward in building a truly global circular system.

“Reju is investing in a future where post-consumer textile waste becomes a resource, not a liability,” he added.

Reju is owned by Technip Energies, which has a presence in 34 countries, including a pilot facility in Frankfurt, Germany.

The company expects its Rochester plant to be operational by late 2029.

Empire State Development is offering a $4 million capital investment to the project and $1 million in tax credits for the promised jobs.

Hochul said the project is an example of “how smart investments can turn waste into opportunity, further supporting our state’s overall green economy efforts.”
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
