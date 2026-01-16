Special Olympics NY is bringing its winter games to Rochester and it needs volunteers

Chris Teich has been a Special Olympics gymnast for 10 years. For him and his peers, the games are more than just a competition, but “a celebration of all the hard work they put in all year."

“Whether we win or lose, we will show up and do our best,” Teich said.

The New York Special Olympics are returning to Rochester for the winter games next month, and the organization is looking for volunteers to show up for athletes like Teich.

Officials said the games bring roughly 900 contenders and coaches from across the state to compete in seven sports, including cross country skiing, figure skating, gymnastics, and snowboarding. And more than 300 volunteers are needed to fulfill the winter game experience.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News Inside the Golisano Business Institute a small group of Special Olympic athletes and staff take the stage after a holding a news conference to seek more volunteers for the 2026 winter games in Rochester.



“It's a great opportunity to volunteer,” said Stacey Hengsterman, president and CEO of Special Olympics New York. “You will make friends for life. You'll see great competition. You will not regret it.”

Hengsterman said the organization is looking for experienced skiers and snowboarders, in particular ;along with medical students to do health screenings on the athletes.

“Volunteer your time, support our efforts, join our team,” Teich said. “Because when we do this together, we all win.”

The games will be held on Friday, Feb.20 and Saturday, Feb.21.