City offices will close Monday for MLK Day

City Hall and other city of Rochester offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The closings include Neighborhood Service Centers, R-Centers, city libraries, the Rochester Traffic Violations Agency, and the Honorable Loretta C. Scott Center for Human Services.

Garbage pickup and recycling will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The ice rink at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park will be open, and the annual "Skate to Commemorate" open skating event will take place there. Admission is free for anyone donating a canned good or hygiene item.

The Genesee Valley Sports Complex ice rink will also be open. Information on the rinks, including hours of operation, is available at cityofrochester.gov/skating.