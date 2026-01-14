Several school districts to have snow days on Thursday
With widespread snow expected, many school districts across Monroe County announced Wednesday night that they would be closed on Thursday.
Among the closures:
- Bishop Kearney High School.
- Brockport Central School District.
- Churchville-Chili Central School District.
- East Irondequoit Central School District.
- Fairport Central School District.
- Gates-Chili Central School District.
- Greece Central School District.
- Hilton Central School District.
- Penfield Central School District.
- Rochester City School District.
- West Irondequoit Central School District.
- Wheatland-Chili Central School District.
This list may not reflect all closures. Check with your student’s district for more information.
Other agencies throughout the region may also have delays or closures.