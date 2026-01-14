Flu cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Flu cases and hospitalizations in Monroe County continue to see significant declines.

The number of people in Monroe County testing positive for influenza peaked just before Christmas. Cases have fallen from 2,351 to 1,055 as of Jan. 3, the most recent numbers available, and the percentage of positive tests is down significantly. Data show a similar trend across the Finger Lakes region.

Hospitalizations at Strong Memorial hit 71 on New Year’s Eve, but were down to 50 last week, and 25 this week, a hospital spokesperson said.

The number of acute or intensive care patients has remained steady.

Highland, similarly, had seen a dramatic drop — from 63 in late December down to just seven so far this week, according to the hospital.

Rochester General had 24 flu patients on Wednesday, down from 47 a week ago. Unity has 17, down from 29, a spokesperson said.