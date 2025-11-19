Man dies after he was struck by a freight train
A westbound freight train struck and killed a man on Wednesday morning just east of the Joseph Avenue overpass.
Rochester police said around 11:07 a.m. they responded to a call from CSX about the collision.
Police are working with the Monroe County medical examiner's office to identify the man. They said at this point in their investigation the incident does not appear criminal in nature. That investigation is being conducted in conjunction with CSX law enforcement.