12:00: Fallout from fatherless homes

1:00: Gov. Hochul frustrates clean energy advocates

By some measures, Rochester has the highest percentage of fatherless households in the country. We meet mentors who are working on mitigating the effect of absent fathers, and we talk about what kids miss when fathers aren’t involved. In studio:



Louis Curwin, mentor

Mike Hennessy, executive director of Youth For Christ Rochester

Felix Ortiz, mentor

Then in our second hour, clean energy policy advocates are frustrated with Governor Kathy Hochul, who recently indicated that she’ll scale back clean energy initiatives. Hochul, who faces re-election next year, says that holding costs down is the primary goal. The implication is that clean energy is more expensive. Our guests make the case that the governor is wrong. Our guests:



Suzanne Hunt, vice president of policy for Generate Upcycle

Marguerite Wells, executive director of ACE NY

