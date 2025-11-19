© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Fallout from fatherless homes

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:53 AM EST
This stock photo shows a child holding a paper cutout of a family.
Oksana Bratanova/mizina
/
Adobe Stock
This stock photo shows a child holding a paper cutout of a family.

12:00: Fallout from fatherless homes

1:00: Gov. Hochul frustrates clean energy advocates

By some measures, Rochester has the highest percentage of fatherless households in the country. We meet mentors who are working on mitigating the effect of absent fathers, and we talk about what kids miss when fathers aren’t involved. In studio:

  • Louis Curwin, mentor
  • Mike Hennessy, executive director of Youth For Christ Rochester
  • Felix Ortiz, mentor

Then in our second hour, clean energy policy advocates are frustrated with Governor Kathy Hochul, who recently indicated that she’ll scale back clean energy initiatives. Hochul, who faces re-election next year, says that holding costs down is the primary goal. The implication is that clean energy is more expensive. Our guests make the case that the governor is wrong. Our guests:

  • Suzanne Hunt, vice president of policy for Generate Upcycle
  • Marguerite Wells, executive director of ACE NY

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.