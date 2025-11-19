Local sites get their moment in the sun in Ken Burns' "American Revolution" series

If you're watching the PBS film series "The American Revolution," you might catch a glimpse of a familiar location.

Maybe you've already spotted some of the scenes that were filmed at the Genesee Country Village & Museum last year in Mumford, including sunrise over the village square, casting the 19th century buildings in silhouette.

"Scenes that were shot at sunrise show up in the trailer very briefly, and very briefly in the first episode," said Peter Wisbey, the museum's Philip K. Wehrheim Curator of Collections. In the second episode, which aired on Monday, the village square is prominently featured as the backdrop for a long quote.

Another part of the filming for the series took place at the Hetchler House, a log cabin built in 1809.

Wisbey was on location that day, helping to supervise the shoot with cinematographer Buddy Squires and some of the film's producers.

"There's a wonderful texture of stone hearth and stone chimney and the hewn logs," Wisbey said. "They picked that space to concentrate and to do it right at sunset, so they get that kind of warm glow that's so characteristic of a Ken Burns film."

The Genesee Country Village & Museum will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, and Wisbey sees this moment in the national spotlight as a recognition of its role as a storyteller.

"To tell difficult stories is part of our mission to explain the complexity of of history and where we've come as an American people," he said.

Wisbey pointed out that images of the Ganondagan State Historic Site in Ontario County also can be seen in the series.

You can watch "The American Revolution" at 8 p.m. each night this week on WXXI-TV through Friday. Each episode airs again at 10 p.m.

The entire 6-part series also is available on PBS passport.

