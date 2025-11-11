Passenger train strikes and kills a pedestrian in Lyons

An Amtrak passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian Monday afternoon in Lyons, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The train was traveling at about 79 mph when the incident occurred on the south track, east of the Route 14 overpass near Franklin Street, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was in an area of the tracks not designated for pedestrian crossing when the train approached, Amtrak operators reported.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the 141 passengers on the train reported any injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is ongoing.

