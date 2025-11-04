© 2025 WXXI News
Results from Monroe County races

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published November 4, 2025 at 10:16 PM EST
Brighton residents cast their vote Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the Brighton Winter Farmers Market Barn.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Brighton residents cast their vote Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the Brighton Winter Farmers Market Barn.
Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter
Provided
Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter

This is a quieter-than-usual election year for Monroe County government.

The job of county sheriff is on the ballot, but the race is uncontested, meaning Todd Baxter will have a third term.

There are two races in the Monroe County Legislature, but the stakes are relatively low.

Democrats hold a 16-to-13 majority in the chamber, and since both of the seats on the ballot are held by Republicans, there's no chance for the GOP to chip away at that majority. But if Democrats prevail in either race, they will further diminish Republicans' ranks.

We'll post the unofficial results for the contests as we get them. If you don't see the race you are looking for, check back regularly as the tallies flow in throughout the night.

Monroe County sheriff
Todd Baxter ran unopposed on the Democratic and Conservative lines.

Monroe County Legislature — 3rd District (Chili)
Results are too close to call.
Marvin Stepherson | Democratic, Working Families – 50.4%
Scott Hand | Republican, Conservative – 49.54%

Monroe County Legislature — 12th District
Nazish Jeffery | Democratic – 45%
Leslie Schildt | Republican – 24%
Deborah Campanella | 31%
Local News Monroe County elections 2025
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
