Results from Monroe County races

This is a quieter-than-usual election year for Monroe County government.

The job of county sheriff is on the ballot, but the race is uncontested, meaning Todd Baxter will have a third term.

There are two races in the Monroe County Legislature, but the stakes are relatively low.

Democrats hold a 16-to-13 majority in the chamber, and since both of the seats on the ballot are held by Republicans, there's no chance for the GOP to chip away at that majority. But if Democrats prevail in either race, they will further diminish Republicans' ranks.

We'll post the unofficial results for the contests as we get them. If you don't see the race you are looking for, check back regularly as the tallies flow in throughout the night.

Monroe County sheriff

Todd Baxter ran unopposed on the Democratic and Conservative lines.

Monroe County Legislature — 3rd District (Chili)

Results are too close to call.

Marvin Stepherson | Democratic, Working Families – 50.4%

Scott Hand | Republican, Conservative – 49.54%

Monroe County Legislature — 12th District

Nazish Jeffery | Democratic – 45%

Leslie Schildt | Republican – 24%

Deborah Campanella | 31%