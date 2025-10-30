There's new guidance on what to do if someone is choking

The American Heart Association has updated its guidelines on how to respond when someone is choking.

The guidance includes administering five blows to the back with the heel of the hand, followed by five abdominal thrusts.

Andrea Cappon, a nurse educator with UR Medicine, said if you are choking on something and you are alone, there is a maneuver you can try, using the back of a chair.

"You can position the chair in your abdomen right where you'd be doing abdominal thrusts and kind of like, hoist yourself over there so that you're, you know, giving yourself abdominal thrusts," she said.

Cappon stressed that the first thing to do is to call 911 on speaker. Even if you are the choking victim and you can't speak, emergency services will track your location.