In Greece, a chance for Democrats to flip a supervisor seat brings in big bucks

Greece town supervisor candidate Jeff McCann is far and away the biggest fundraiser in any supervisor race in the county.

Every supervisor in Monroe County’s suburbs is up for election this year. Many are running unopposed. The contested races are in Pittsford, Perinton, Irondequoit, Webster, Henrietta, Rush, Mendon, Penfield – and Greece. No candidate in any of those races comes close to McCann’s fundraising. The amount McCann raised equals to a little more than half of the total raised by the 17 other candidates for town supervisor seats combined.

In the past year, McCann– who currently is deputy Monroe County executive -- raised $161,929 in his bid for the Greece office, state campaign finance records show. That’s nearly triple his Republican opponent, Town Councilman William Murphy, who has raised $62,459. Both candidates are vying for an open seat, after long-time Republican Town Supervisor Bill Reilich was term-limited and could not seek re-election.

McCann is running on both the Democratic and Conservative party lines.

Democratic candidates for Greece town supervisor have previously raised little to support their campaigns. James Leary, a former Greece police officer, challenged Reilich in both 2017 and 2021. State finance records show Leary receiving a total of $17 across his two runs.

Neither McCann nor Murphy returned a request for comment.

While Greece has a growing majority Democrat electorate, the supervisor seat for the county’s largest suburb has historically been a Republican stronghold. Reilich has held the seat since 2014. Prior to that, the list of supervisors that have overseen the town goes back over a century.

McCann’s largest contributors include labor union political action funds, including 1199 SEIU and CSEA, Congressman Joseph Morelle, County Executive Adam Bello, and developers Angelo Ingrassia, Christa Construction, and South Pointe Landing LLC.