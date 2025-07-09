Monroe County lawmakers approve pay raises and new position in the medical examiner's office

The Monroe County Legislature has passed a measure meant to reduce caseloads and improve staff retention and recruitment in the medical examiner's office.

The proposal that legislators approved Tuesday does a few things to help with the issues. It significantly boosts pay for the medical examiner and three associate M.E. positions. It also creates a new deputy M.E. position and increases the amount of money allocated for contracts with qualified forensic pathologists.

County Executive Adam Bello spoke to the challenges facing the office during his State of the County address last month, where he announced that proposal. He said the medical examiner’s office has been historically underfunded, and the legislation sought to rectify that.

“Too few doctors and too many cases means it takes far too long to close out a case," Bello said during his address. "Doctors are asked to do too much, and families have to wait too long for a result.”

The medical examiner's office investigates deaths that were not attended by a doctor or that may not be natural, including suspected overdose deaths.

Bello was a sponsor of the legislation, as were Legislature President Yversha Roman, a Democrat; Legislator Michael Yudelson, leader of the majority Democratic caucus; and Legislator Steve Brew, who leads the Legislature’s Republican caucus.