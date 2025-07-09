Restoration of Olmsted bridges in Genesee Valley Park will be the focus of an upcoming plan

The Monroe County Legislature has signed off on a proposal to develop a restoration plan for three iconic arched bridges in Genesee Valley Park.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Legislature agreed to have the Genesee Transportation Council to draft the plan. The agency is donating its services to the county, which will in turn provide staff support.

The reinforced concrete bridges were not part of Frederick Law Olmsted's original design for the park. The Olmsted firm added them to reconnect trails that were severed when the canal was put through.

The reinforced concrete bridges are safe to use but they have fallen into disrepair. In 2013, the Landmark Society of Western New York included them on its Five to Revive list.

The restoration plan will address topics such as how to appropriately fix up the bridges, who is responsible for maintenance, and more. The bridges are owned by the state Department of Transportation but are in a park managed partly by the county and partly by the city.

County officials expect the report will be completed by early 2027.