Penfield schools begin evaluating challenged books

The Penfield Central School District is reviewing three library books that have been formally challenged.

The American Library Association defines challenges as an attempt to remove or restrict materials from a library or curriculum based on someone’s objection.

One of those books is "The Rainbow Parade" by Emily Neilson, which was at the center of a heated controversy surrounding the district that was influenced by misinformation shared widely on social media.

Penguine Random House / WXXI News The Rainbow Parade by Emily Neilson. Published by Penguin Random House.

The other two challenged library books are “Aliens and Other Visitors” by Ruth Owen, and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison.

Leslie Maloney, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Penfield Central School District, is overseeing committees — one for each book — that are charged with reviewing and determining whether the material should be removed from the library where it was challenged.

“The committee may include various members,” Maloney said during a school board meeting Tuesday. “Such as a school library media specialist, a certified teacher, the curriculum coordinator or a similar administrator, and when suitable, a parent and or student.”

The committee reviewing “The Bluest Eye” is the only one that has a student as a member, she said, because it is the only one challenged that is in a secondary school.

“We first complete a document review of the culturally-responsive sustaining education framework, the American Libraries Association’s Library Bill of Rights, and their statement on the freedom to read,” she said. “That is per policy.”

Maloney said the committees are tasked with sharing their findings with her, and she then compiles reports for the superintendent. The superintendent then shares that with whoever objected to the material.

If the majority of the committee recommends removing a book, it will only be removed from that specific library where it was challenged, she said. None of the books are currently required reading.

“These are just books that are currently in the libraries for anyone to access, and for anyone to choose not to access,” school board member Aaliyah El-Amin-Turner said.

Maloney’ presentation to the school board marked the first regularly scheduled public meeting the board held since it ended a February meeting early after a crowd disrupted proceedings.

Several community groups put out calls to attend that meeting, including a group called Penfield Opposing Woke Education Racism (P.O.W.E.R.) which sent a press release to local media outlining its agenda against diversity, equity and inclusion programs in schools.

This week’s meeting was also the first conducted under new protocol, which include a metal scanner, private security, and strict guidance on who can attend in person.

Those changes followed a series of threatening and disparaging messages district leaders and school board members received following the February meeting, Superintendent Tasha Potter said in March.