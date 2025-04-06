SUNY wants to hear about issues affecting its campuses in May 5 hearing

The State University of New York will hold a virtual public hearing at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 5.

According to a statement from SUNY, the purpose of the hearing is to “receive testimonies and statements from concerned individuals about University-related issues.”

Testimony is limited to three minutes, and participants must register by May 1 by submitting a description of their remarks to the Board of Trustees.

The board’s most recent hearing, held in November, included testimony from students and faculty on a range of issues including campus protests and SUNY investments in Israel, calls for increased funding for graduate students, inclusion for neurodiverse students and access to emergency contraceptives on campus.

This session comes as SUNY and other universities face potential funding threats under the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has moved to cut research funding through the National Institutes of Health and has threatened to block other federal funds from institutions that do not comply with orders related to campus protests and diversity initiatives.

A statement from SUNY includes steps to register for the meeting:

Persons wishing to present prepared testimony to the Board of Trustees are requested to send a brief description of the subject of their proposed testimony by no later than 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to the Board of Trustees at trustees@suny.edu or via mail at H. Carl McCall SUNY Building, ST-6, Albany, New York 12246. Please address your letter to Jennifer Mero, Secretary to the Board of Trustees, and provide her with a telephone number and address at which you can be reached so she can confirm that you have a reserved place on the agenda. Testimony will be limited to three minutes, and speakers are requested to provide an electronic copy of their written testimony prior to the day of the hearing to trustees@suny.edu.