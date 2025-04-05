Thousands rally in Rochester for ‘Hands Off’ protest against Trump policies

Thousands of people gathered Saturday at Cobbs Hill Park as part of a nationwide “Hands Off!” demonstration opposing President Donald Trump’s economic and social policies.

The event was one of hundreds held across the United States and Europe. Protesters descended on the park around 2 p.m., holding signs and chanting slogans invoking the “Hands Off” theme, including: “Hands off our immigrants,” “Hands off our constitution,” and “Hands off our Social Security.”

Sam Rosenberg, a Rochester resident, said he doesn’t usually attend protests but felt compelled to show support.

“I am personally not sure how much protesting actually impacts policy — at least right now,” he said. “I think it’s more important for showing solidarity for other communities, that we’re all in this together.”

Myer Lee / WXXI Jill Konine said her love of nature inspired her signage. She traveled from Conesus, in Livingston County, to the "Hands Off!" rally at Cobbs Hill Park in Rochester.

Jill Konine traveled from Conesus, Livingston County, to attend the protest. She said she came to speak on behalf of people who couldn’t attend — including people with disabilities, the elderly, or those unable to take time off work.

“I just think that we’re all struggling,” she said. “We’re all in the same boat, and if we could all just gather together and stand as one with a clear voice, I think that they’ll listen. I hope.”

This rally is at least the fourth protest in Rochester in a week: On March 29, protesters gathered outside a Tesla showroom in Henrietta in opposition to the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. On March 30, activists marched for Transgender Day of Visibility at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.

And on March 31, a crowd assembled outside City Hall, calling for the firing of Rochester police officers who assisted federal agents in detaining three Guatemalan immigrants.

Smaller “Hands Off” rallies were also held in the area, including a small rally at the Irondequoit United Church of Christ tailored for seniors.