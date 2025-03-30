© 2025 WXXI News
Protesters in Rochester target Musk's ties to Trump in Tesla Takedown

WXXI News | By Myer Lee,
Veronica Volk
Published March 30, 2025 at 11:09 AM EDT
Protesters line either side of West Henrietta Road on Friday, March 28, 2025, outside a Telsa showroom in Henrietta. They would return to be part of a nationwide action on Saturday. The Friday event was scheduled during business hours for the showroom, which is closed Saturdays.
Protesters line either side of West Henrietta Road on Friday, March 28, 2025, outside a Telsa showroom in Henrietta. They would return to be part of a nationwide action on Saturday. The Friday event was scheduled during business hours for the showroom, which is closed Saturdays.
A counter-protestor dressed in black with a black stocking cap holds a sign reading "Dems are the real Nazis MAGA" during a "Telsa Takedown" rally on Friday, March 28, 2025, outside a Telsa showroom in Henrietta.
A man driving a black Telsa holds a red Make America Great Again hat out his window as he passes by protesters on West Henrietta Road on Friday, March 28, 2025, outside a Telsa showroom in Henrietta.
Protesters line either side of West Henrietta Road on Friday, March 28, 2025, outside a Telsa showroom in Henrietta. They would return to be part of a nationwide action on Saturday. The Friday event was scheduled during business hours for the showroom, which is closed Saturdays.
Protesters gathered outside a Tesla showroom Friday and Saturday to speak out against the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, citing his close ties to former President Donald Trump and his actions as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Demonstrators held signs reading “Boycott Tesla” and “Stop Musk,” while some also criticized Trump directly, with one sign displaying “86 47.”

Kim Remley, who traveled from Albion to attend Saturday’s protest, said she opposes what she calls undemocratic actions by both Musk and Trump.

Kim Remley (right) came to Saturday's protests targeting Musk's company, but expressed outrage with other actions by the Trump administration she sees as undemocratic.
Myer Lee
/
WXXI
Kim Remley (right) joined fellow demonstrators Therese Kravetz (center) and Sister Dolores (left) on Saturday.

“We’re headed toward authoritarianism,” Remley said. “If Elon stays in the picture, we’ll just get there quicker.”

At least two counter protesters were present Friday, including a Tesla owner driving by and waving a red MAGA hat. Another wearing a pro-Musk t-shirt joined the demonstrators with a sign reading, "Dems are the real Nazis."

The Henrietta protest was part of a larger movement called “Tesla Takedown,” which included demonstrations across the U.S. and parts of Europe. Organizers aimed to disrupt Tesla sales while voicing opposition to recent actions by Trump’s administration, including mass deportations.

Rochester resident Therese Kravetz said she believes the political climate in the U.S. is troubling but hopes protests like these will spark change.

“As ugly as all of this looks,” Kravetz said, “it’s actually an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s time to awaken your own voice, your own empowerment, your own love.”
