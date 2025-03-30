Protesters in Rochester target Musk's ties to Trump in Tesla Takedown

Protesters gathered outside a Tesla showroom Friday and Saturday to speak out against the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, citing his close ties to former President Donald Trump and his actions as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Demonstrators held signs reading “Boycott Tesla” and “Stop Musk,” while some also criticized Trump directly, with one sign displaying “86 47.”

Kim Remley, who traveled from Albion to attend Saturday’s protest, said she opposes what she calls undemocratic actions by both Musk and Trump.

Myer Lee / WXXI Kim Remley (right) joined fellow demonstrators Therese Kravetz (center) and Sister Dolores (left) on Saturday.

“We’re headed toward authoritarianism,” Remley said. “If Elon stays in the picture, we’ll just get there quicker.”

At least two counter protesters were present Friday, including a Tesla owner driving by and waving a red MAGA hat. Another wearing a pro-Musk t-shirt joined the demonstrators with a sign reading, "Dems are the real Nazis."

The Henrietta protest was part of a larger movement called “Tesla Takedown,” which included demonstrations across the U.S. and parts of Europe. Organizers aimed to disrupt Tesla sales while voicing opposition to recent actions by Trump’s administration, including mass deportations.

Rochester resident Therese Kravetz said she believes the political climate in the U.S. is troubling but hopes protests like these will spark change.

“As ugly as all of this looks,” Kravetz said, “it’s actually an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s time to awaken your own voice, your own empowerment, your own love.”