Legislation targeting closed-door meetings in the Monroe County Legislature is withdrawn

File photo

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart has withdrawn her legislation that sought to prohibit the county administration's use of closed-door meetings to brief lawmakers on major issues due for a vote within 30 days.

The measure was supposed to be considered by a Legislature committee on Monday, but Barnhart said she wasn't able to get enough support for it.

The legislation targeted an exception to state open meetings laws that allows members of a legislative body who are in the same party to meet in private to discuss pending legislation.

The Bello administration has used the loophole to set up caucus briefings on several matters, including pending legislation for spending federal pandemic stimulus money, appointing a public health commissioner, and expanding Seneca Park Zoo.

Barnhart has argued that the details of legislation should be discussed in public.