Rochester student hospitalized after fall at School of the Arts

This story includes a reference to a suicidal crisis.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Parents arrive at School of the Arts to pick up their child after Rochester Police responded Monday for a report of a student experiencing a suicidal crisis.

A Rochester city student was hospitalized Monday after falling from the roof of School of the Arts.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the school around 11:30 in the morning for a report of a student experiencing a suicidal crisis. But the fifteen-year-old girl fell from the roof of the school building before first responders could reach her.

The student was sent to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to RPD.

A statement from the Rochester City School District said that the school went into a “hold-in-place" procedure and families were welcome to pick up their children from school.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority,” RCSD’s statement continued.

At the time of publication, the Rochester City School District did not respond to questions about how a student could access the roof, or whether counseling services would be provided to students and staff.

The national suicide and crisis hotline is 988 and can be accessed via text, call, online chat, TTY and videophone for people who are Deaf or hard of hearing. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

