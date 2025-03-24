© 2025 WXXI News
Rochester student hospitalized after fall at School of the Arts

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published March 24, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT
Parents arrive at School of the Arts to pick up their child after Rochester Police responded Monday for a report of a student experiencing a suicidal crisis.  A fifteen-year-old girl fell from the roof of the school building before first responders could make contact with her.

This story includes a reference to a suicidal crisis.

Parents arrive at School of the Arts to pick up their child after Rochester Police responded Monday for a report of a student experiencing a suicidal crisis.

A Rochester city student was hospitalized Monday after falling from the roof of School of the Arts.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the school around 11:30 in the morning for a report of a student experiencing a suicidal crisis. But the fifteen-year-old girl fell from the roof of the school building before first responders could reach her.

The student was sent to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to RPD.

A statement from the Rochester City School District said that the school went into a “hold-in-place" procedure and families were welcome to pick up their children from school.

“The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority,” RCSD’s statement continued.

At the time of publication, the Rochester City School District did not respond to questions about how a student could access the roof, or whether counseling services would be provided to students and staff.

The national suicide and crisis hotline is 988 and can be accessed via text, call, online chat, TTY and videophone for people who are Deaf or hard of hearing. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Updated: March 24, 2025 at 9:01 PM EDT
Interim Superintendent Demario Strickland issued the following statement at 8:12pm March 24:

"Today was a difficult day for our school community. We recognize that events like this can have a lasting impact, and we want to ensure that our students and staff have the support they need.

"Counselors and the Trauma, Illness, and Grief team will be available for any student or staff member who would like to talk. Families are encouraged to reach out to the school if they have concerns about their child or other students at School of the Arts that may be in need of support."
Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is WXXI's Murrow Award-winning Education reporter/producer.
