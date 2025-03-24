City’s former antiviolence leader admits to assaulting police officer

Anthony Hall, the former head of the city’s Pathways to Peace antiviolence initiative, has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

Hall’s plea to second-degree assault stems from an incident this past January, after Hall had left Pathways.

Police responded to a woman’s house after Hall refused to leave. Hall, in officer body-worn camera footage, can be seen arguing with officers before shoving one. Hall is then tackled to the ground and struck multiple times.

One officer was injured during the arrest. In New York, a person is guilty of assault in the second degree when an officer is injured while a person attempts to prevent them from performing a lawful duty.

Hall left Pathways to Peace in 2023 to lead the Community Resource Collaborative. That organization became the center of a scandal regarding mishandling of federal COVID relief dollars and later dissolved by Attorney General Letitia James.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 7 on the assault charge — as well as an unrelated fourth-degree larceny charge for stealing from the Coalition Of North East Associations. Hall pleaded guilty to that felony charge in November.