Anthony Hall pleads guilty to theft from neighborhood nonprofit

The former head of Rochester’s Pathways to Peace antiviolence group pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing from a nonprofit focused on housing, crime prevention and youth.

Anthony Hall was a volunteer with the Coalition of North East Associations (CONEA) when, authorities say, he used the organization’s credit card to send money to his personal Cash App account. He faces 1½ to 3 years in prison and must repay $33,500, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

Gino Fanelli/WXXI News Executive Director of the Community Resource Collaborative Anthony Hall was a major protest leader during the social justice protests of 2020 and 2021.

The alleged theft occurred between Dec. 1, 2018, and Sept. 3, 2019. Hall was arrested in August

Hall originally was charged with grand larceny in the third degree, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. He pleaded down to fourth degree, which carries a maximum penalty of four years.

“The Rochester area is known for being rich in resources, such as the Coalition of North East Associations, that are used to better our community,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement. “Anthony Hall betrayed the trust of the entire community by using these resources meant for youth development, housing, and crime prevention to line his own pockets. This is unacceptable and proof that the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office will not tolerate this type of abuse and theft.”

Hall most was the leader of the Community Resource Collaborative (CRC), the fiscal agent for the Neighborhood Collaborative Project accused of mishandling over $1 million in federal COVID relief funds. CRC has since been dissolved by New York state Attorney General Letitia James.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced in front of Supreme Court Judge Thomas Moran on Jan. 21.