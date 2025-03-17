Body camera footage shows altercation between Rochester police, former anti-violence worker

Police body-worn camera video released Monday shows a belligerent and allegedly intoxicated Anthony Hall appear to push an officer before being taken to the ground and arrested.

Hall is the city’s former anti-violence coordinator. The arrest is from January, when police responded to a reported domestic issue at a house on East Main Street.

WXXI News filed an open records request at the time that sought release of the officers’ body-worn camera video. The city denied that request last month, but reversed course on Monday.

The initial denial stated that release of the video could result in “jury tampering,” and cited a law that allows the withholding of records that might interfere with a police investigation or judicial proceeding. RPD maintained that position after WXXI obtained and published a bystanders’ video of the scuffle, though insisting that video lacked context.

Hall was accused of shoving an officer with both hands, knocking him backward. The officer was later treated at a local hospital for what police described as an upper body fracture.

He has been arraigned on charges of second-degree assault, obstruction of governmental administration, second-degree harassment, and trespassing.

At one point, the video shows officers and the woman who lives at the residence repeatedly asking Hall to leave

“She don’t want to talk to you, go home,” an officer instructs him.

Officers then attempt to restrain Hall after he advanced towards them and the residence door several times. He tells them he’s leaving but as they release him, he appears to push one officer.

The video shows police wrestling him to the ground, handcuffing him, and taking him into custody. An officer can be clearly seen punching Hall twice during the scuffle.

In addition to WXXI filing an open records request, attorney Elliot Shields who is representing Hall sued to force the video's release. The lawsuit argues that police are falsely claiming Hall assaulted an officer but that the officer was injured when punched Hall in the head.

The full video is posted below.