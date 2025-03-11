WXXI Business Report: Upstate NY business leaders more confident about prospects this year
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- A new survey shows that business leaders in Upstate NY are more confident about their business prospects this year compared to last year.
- Locally-based Paychex is hearing from a number of small business owners around the nation that they are still having difficulty finding employees with the skills needed to fill job openings.
- And a change involving a well-known local law firm.