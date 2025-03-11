© 2025 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: Upstate NY business leaders more confident about prospects this year

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 11, 2025 at 7:18 AM EDT

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • A new survey shows that business leaders in Upstate NY are more confident about their business prospects this year compared to last year.
  • Locally-based Paychex is hearing from a number of small business owners around the nation that they are still having difficulty finding employees with the skills needed to fill job openings.
  • And a change involving a well-known local law firm.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
