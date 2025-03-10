Threatening messages to Penfield schools leaders found to be 'not criminal'

WXXI News archives

A criminal investigation into threatening messages sent to Penfield Central School District leaders has concluded.

The Penfield Central School District reportedly received more than 200 messages with at least 27 containing threatening language following a contentious school board meeting in February, according to the district.

The meeting received national attention after a group disrupted it to protest a children's book about a pride parade that is part of an elementary school library collection. The book, “The Rainbow Parade” by Emily Neilson, tells the story of a child visiting a pride parade with her family.

Superintendent Tasha Potter emailed families on Friday with an update about the criminal investigation and shared several redacted messages.

“We encourage families to have conversations at home about the importance of civil discourse, especially when addressing hate,” Potter said in the email.

The attached messages and voicemail transcripts depicted physical beatings and sexual violence targeted at the superintendent and school board members, most of whom are women of color.

“There’s a special place in hell for you perverts. If they lynched that board, I don’t think anyone would’ve been upset,” one message said. “Now I can agre (sic) on school shootings pew pew pew.”

Another spoke of ethnic cleansing.

“Continue experimenting on black children until they stop making babies,” another message said. “At least we will have safer streets.”

A spokesperson with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that its investigation has concluded.

“The investigation determined that none of the messages was criminal in nature,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brendan Hurley said in an email. “The district was advised to contact (the Sheriff’s Office) if they receive any further messages considered threatening.”

The school board is expected to reconvene in April with heightened security and police presence. The school board cancelled meetings in March, citing safety concerns.

As for the book that sparked the controversy, Potter said it was formally challenged after the February meeting.

A spokesperson with the district said on Monday that Leslie Maloney, the assistant superintendent for curriculum & instruction, is seeking volunteers to serve on book review committees that are expected to convene in April.