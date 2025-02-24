© 2025 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: Will changes in Washington affect local 'green jobs' efforts?

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 24, 2025 at 10:10 AM EST

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • The head of Rochester Works talks about a new clean energy workforce program, and whether changes in the federal administration might affect those efforts. 
  • Both Monroe County and the city of Rochester are looking for local businesses to step up to help offer jobs to summer interns, with some help offered by the county and city. 
  • And Constellation Brands acquires a minority stake in a company that makes nonalcoholic drinks.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
