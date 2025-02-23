Special Olympics NY Winter Games draw nearly 900 athletes to Rochester

The 2025 Special Olympics New York State Winter Games brought nearly 900 athletes and coaches to Rochester this past weekend.

Competitors competed in seven winter sports, including alpine skiing, figure skating and snowshoeing. This year’s event, which included competitions at venues across Monroe County, focused on inclusion, athletic achievement and community support.

For many, the Games represent more than just competition. Special Olympics New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman said the athletes’ resilience and gratitude continually move her.

“The athletes inspire me every day, every single day,” Hengsterman said. “I am inspired by their gratefulness, how grateful they are for this opportunity, how much they thank me for providing them that opportunity. I'm inspired by their kindness that they show to each other, even though they're competing against each other. They're good, kind athletes.”

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Skaters took to the ice at the Tim Horton's Ice Complex in Henrietta on Saturday for the Special Olympics NY State Winter Games

The Special Olympics provides opportunities for athletes of all ages and abilities to develop skills, build confidence and connect with others. Ronald DeMarino, whose son West has been involved in the Games for two decades, said the experience is transformative.

“My advice would be you’re never too young to start, never too old to start,” DeMarino said. “It is a wonderful experience. You gain friendships. You gain self-esteem and confidence, and it is something that I think you could do throughout your lifetime.”

Coaches play an essential role in that journey, supporting athletes as they grow, both in and out of competition. Nicole Fess, Associate Director of Programs for Special Olympics New York and Head Coach of the Silver Blades Figure Skating Team, has spent 14 years coaching Special Olympics athletes. She said the relationships built through the program extend far beyond the ice.

“The fact that I'm able to coach them in Italy on the world stage is unreal,” Fess said. “I've created these really lasting relationships with their families and with them. And it's really so much more than just the sport. It's really that friendship piece, that family piece that comes along with it.”

The Games concluded with a Victory Dance at the Riverside Convention Center, celebrating the athletes’ achievements. Sponsors such as Chobani, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and the Golisano Foundation helped fund the event, which remains free and open to the public.

Special Olympics New York serves more than 45,000 athletes statewide and continues to offer year-round training and competitions for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.