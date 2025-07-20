Thousands gather for Rochester's annual Pride celebration

Thousands turned out this weekend for Rochester’s annual Pride parade and festival, filling South Avenue and Highland Park with energy and celebration.

Over 200 groups marched in the parade, cheered by enthusiastic crowds waving rainbow flags and dancing along to music.

Natasha Kaiser / WXXI News Rochester Pride-2

Janah Autovino, who attended with her family, described the emotional impact of the event.

“It was just so moving," she said. "Just, like, the happiness. It's just pure joy here. And I teared up at one point.”

Thirteen-year-old Maria Lancer was among many surprised by the huge turnout.

“I thought it would be, like, half the amount of people that showed up."

The event wrapped up with a festival in Highland Park, where attendees enjoyed live performances, vendor booths, food trucks, and various community resources.

Natasha Kaiser / WXXI Rochester Pride-8

Many attendees appreciated the opportunity to relax and be themselves.

“Pride means being myself without worrying about being judged or just making friends and meeting people who are just like me," said Kai Bourne, who was marching with Heritage Christian Services.

For returning attendee Jen Schlumpf, Pride carries a simple yet powerful message.

“Pride means celebrating love, loving everybody, and just not judging anybody for who they are or who they love," she said.

The day also offered reassurance, which can be particularly meaningful to those exploring their identities. That's according to Loren Montrallo, an attendee who hopes Pride encourages those who have been hesitant to come out as LGBTQ+ to feel the unconditional love exuding from the community.

“I think it's so important that people who may be afraid to come out can see that it does get better," he said. "And that when you come out, there's a huge, warm welcome waiting for you, no matter when you come out in life."

Rochester Pride takes place each July, continuing a tradition that started with the city's first Pride picnic back in July 1972.