Democrats make push for top leadership posts in Greece

Republicans in the town of Greece have controlled top leadership posts for nearly three decades. But Democrats are hopeful that might soon change.

Jeff McCann, who serves as deputy county executive with Democrat County Executive Adam Bello, announced his candidacy during a weekend news conference.

“As your next town supervisor, I promise to bring transparency and accountability back to town government, to put politics aside and put the people of Greece first," McCann said.

He served as deputy town supervisor under Republican Supervisor John T. Auberger and as a Republican county legislator more than a decade ago.

The supervisor seat is open as incumbent Bill Reilich, a Republican who has held the office since 2014, is term limited. Longtime Republican town board member William Murphy has declared his candidacy for the office. The Monroe County GOP has yet to officially endorse a candidate.

Provided photo Amorette Miller, candidate for Greece Town Board

Campaigning with McCann will be Democrat Amorette Miller, seeking election as town councilperson. Miller is a workers’ rights advocate who is director of recruitment, retention and selection with the Rochester City School District. She is an 11-year Greece resident whose son attends Greece public schools.

At his campaign kickoff event, McCann promised, "open communication, responsible decision-making and ensuring every Greece resident feels their concerns are heard and valued."

McCann was joined by Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle, D-Irondequoit.

“Jeff McCann understands that the best outcomes come from people working together, no matter their party affiliation,” Bello said, continuing: “That's why he's been able to build relationships through those years in state and local governments with community leaders on both sides of the aisle.”

But McCann also took aim at the outgoing Republican administration, saying: “No longer will the headlines for the town of Greece read of high-ranking officials on trial for public corruption, cover ups of the former police chief's bad decisions or lawsuits from former employees who are wrongfully terminated and retaliated against.”

McCann was referring to misconduct, corruption and theft charges leveled against the former deputy town supervisor, claims of a town coverup involving a drunken driving crash by the former police chief, and recent lawsuits and investigations involving a range of alleged misdeeds .

Greece is Monroe County’s largest suburb, with a population of about 94,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.