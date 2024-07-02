Former Greece deputy supervisor pleads not guilty in felony corruption case

Michelle Marini, the former deputy supervisor for the town of Greece, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to stealing town resources for work on her and her children’s houses.

An indictment unsealed in late June laid out the charges against Marini, including felony counts of corrupting the government and grand larceny, and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

The felony charges revolve around allegations Marini misused the town “goods and services” for her family’s benefit between 2022 and March of this year.

While the exact resources Marini allegedly stole were not laid out in the indictment, a separate press release from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office alleged the charges stem “from her involvement with the development and construction of the Greece Community and Senior Center, now referred to as The Center at Greece Town Hall.”

The official misconduct charge is related to the alleged usage of a GPS tracker on a Greece town resident.

Marini had served as Town Supervisor William Reilich’s deputy from 2014 until December of last year, when she stepped down to serve as director of constituent services. Marini filed for retirement on June 10, according to the state, and retired June 25. That is the day her indictment was unsealed. The town later announced her last day was June 24..

Marini’s next appearance in front of Judge Meredith Vacca is scheduled for 10 a.m., Aug. 27. Her trial is currently set for Jan. 13, 2025.