American Rock Salt releases statement on challenges for salt supplies this winter

A Livingston County-based rock salt company is responding to recent reports that some municipalities have had trouble getting enough road salt to put on snowy and icy roads.

A statement put out on Monday by American Rock Salt said that it realizes some municipalities are concerned about supply, but that since last October, the company said its employees have been working "relentlessly in the salt mine 24 hours a day, 101 out of the last 113 days."

The statement comes after some communities including some in the Buffalo area, were reportedly having difficulty getting the shipments they needed.

American Rock Salt said that it understands the frustration, but that it has been dealing with historic demand due to a long stretch of cold weather events.

The company statement said that it has taken additional measures to increase supply, including opening reserve stockpiles, and purchasing new underground equipment to mine additional salt. American Rock Salt said with those efforts, they have increased daily production by more than 25%, while maintaining a safe working environment.

American Rock Salt, which said it is the largest producing salt mine in the U.S. said that the historic demand for salt is affecting the supply from all salt mining companies, both foreign and domestic.

The company said it continues to be in direct contact with its state and local partners to make sure they have adequate salt supply.