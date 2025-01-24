Irondequoit says investigation into town official complete; action on hold

The town of Irondequoit has completed an internal investigation into allegations involving an elected town official.

But officials are not saying what that investigation entailed nor who it involved — only that they "have decided to temporarily suspend any further action relating to the investigation at this time," according to a prepared statement.

In November, the Town Board approved a contract with the law firm Nearpass and Koegel to investigate a claim of misconduct, at a cost of $9,000, records show. Town Supervisor Andraé Evans recused himself from the vote. That contract was adjusted in December to $16,660, and at the time was said to be completed.

During a special board meeting on Friday, town board members and Evans released the statement but declined to answer questions.

“The town board continues to evaluate relevant legal issues raised by the investigation and intends to ensure due process and protect the interests of all parties involved,” the statement continued, “including the privacy and confidentiality of the complainants, as well as the safety of our town staff.”

It was not clear how many complainants are involved. But the statement referred to a single complaint.

“I’m just excited to talk about the work we’ve done in Irondequoit, how much we’ve changed, and how much we are working for the citizens every day, that’s what’s most important,” said Evans, who is nearing the end of his first term. “And I am running for re-election.”

