Rochester joins national People’s March for reproductive justice

Rochester residents marched through the Neighborhood of the Arts Saturday, joining a nationwide effort to advocate for reproductive rights and justice.

The march, organized by the Greater Rochester Chapter of the National Organization for Women ("NOW"), was one of more than 200 held across the country as part of a coordinated national movement.

Jamie Barbara, a volunteer for Rochester NOW, said the march was about amplifying women’s voices in the fight for reproductive justice.

“I hope to accomplish spreading the word that women aren't done fighting for our rights and keeping our rights," said Barbara. "We're not done standing up for ourselves. We're not done with having a voice, whether it be in politics or everyday life; women have a choice, and we deserve to be heard.”

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News A number of Rochesterians walked through parts of the Neighborhood of the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, for the People's March. It was in solidarity with demonstrations in Washington D.C. and across the country to stand up for human rights.

Nadia Schaubroeck, secretary of Rochester NOW, described what she said is a devastating impact of abortion restrictions on women’s health.

“There are women dying who wanted to have these babies — of Sepsis and other things that could have been prevented — due to the heartbeat law," she said. "So, doctors weren't able to help women, and they died in parking lots or in emergency rooms because of this law that's killing people."

The march also coincided with New York voters’ recent approval of Proposition 1, a constitutional amendment protecting gender identity and reproductive rights.

Organizers said the event served as a call to action, urging continued advocacy for equality and reproductive freedom.