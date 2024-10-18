Still have questions about Proposition 1? Tune in Monday to ask them — and get answers

Do you have questions about Proposition 1?

Voters in New York state will see the New York Equal Rights Amendment on the back of their ballots this year.

It reads: “This proposal would protect against unequal treatment based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity and pregnancy. It also protects against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy. A "YES" vote puts these protections in the New York State Constitution. A "NO" vote leaves these protections out of the State Constitution.”

The proposition has become the subject of partisan divide, leading to misunderstanding and misinformation about what it would actually do.

During a conversation on “Connections with Evan Dawson” from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, a legal expert explains what the law would include (and not include), if passed, and we hear from people on both sides of the issue.

You can join the conversation and ask questions by emailing connections@wxxi.org or by calling the show live at 844-295-TALK (8255).