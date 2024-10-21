© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Understanding Proposition 1

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:29 PM EDT
A smiling woman with curly auburn hair wearing a sleeveless black and white striped top. She is standing in front of shelves of books.
1 of 1  — Sharon Stiller.jpg
Sharon Stiller
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

New York voters will see a proposed measure on the back of their ballots this election season.

Proposition One, also called the “New York Equal Rights Amendment,” would expand anti-discrimination protections to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, and pregnancy. It would also protect against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy.

The proposition has become the subject of partisan divide, misunderstanding, and misinformation. We discuss what it would do – and not do – if passed.

Our guests:

*Note: You can read more about this issue and races you'll see on your ballot in the WXXI Local Elections Guide.

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2024
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack