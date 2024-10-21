Understanding Proposition 1

WXXI News

New York voters will see a proposed measure on the back of their ballots this election season.

Proposition One, also called the “New York Equal Rights Amendment,” would expand anti-discrimination protections to include ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, and pregnancy. It would also protect against unequal treatment based on reproductive healthcare and autonomy.

The proposition has become the subject of partisan divide, misunderstanding, and misinformation. We discuss what it would do – and not do – if passed.

*Note: You can read more about this issue and races you'll see on your ballot in the WXXI Local Elections Guide.