Democratic and Republican legislators split on two appointments to the Monroe County Board of Health

The Monroe County Legislature appointed two new members to the 11-member board Tuesday, despite a rare party-line divide over the otherwise routine matter.

The board advises the county's health commissioner on Department of Public Health programs, which focus on things like infectious disease control, maternal and child health, and early childhood development.

The division emerged in December around the nomination of clinical psychologist Emma Forbes-Jones, who specializes in gender-affirming care for adults, adolescents, and children. That ultimately led the 13 members of the Republican conference to vote against her appointment during Tuesday's meeting of the full Legislature.

They also voted against the appointment of Mike Weston, the executive director of His Branches Community Health Center, which has clinics in the 19th Ward and Beechwood neighborhoods.

"I must question whether the two nominees in this referral, one specializing in transgender youth care, and the other in communication, truly address the most significant health needs of Monroe County residents," said Legislator Tracy DiFlorio, R-Chili.

DiFlorio argued that, in a county with an aging population, the lack of an elder care representative was a glaring omission. She also said the board might be better served by a member with experience in veteran care or, given the ongoing overdose epidemic, experts in addiction treatment or substance abuse prevention.

"Shouldn't our priority be in ensuring that the Board of Health is equipped with experts who specialize in addressing the challenges facing the largest number of residents?" DiFlorio asked during the meeting.

Republican Legislator Virginia McIntyre echoed DiFlorio.

"Our community is aging, and somehow we seem to be overlooking that fact and the needs of our older residents,” the Gates lawmaker said. Instead, she argued, the majority was choosing “to prioritize smaller communities that yes, they may be important, but we cannot address them until we have addressed the issues that face the majority of our residents."

Monroe County has an Office for the Aging, which works to plan, coordinate, and fund services for older residents. And it has a 15-member Council for Elders, which is appointed by the county executive.

The scene Tuesday mirrored a previous committee meeting, where Democrats provided all of the votes in support of Forbes-Jones, clearing the way for her appointment be considered by the full Legislature.

Ahead of that vote, Republicans had asked the Bello administration to have Forbes-Jones provide them with her opinions on hot-button issues which Minority Leader Steve Brew of Churchville characterized as involving "transgender choices for children."

During Tuesday's meeting, Republican Sean McCabe said the administration and Forbes-Jones had been dismissive of GOP questions around her positions on issues such as trans athletes competing on girls' sports teams and hormone treatments for minors.

"This question is paramount to understanding her stance on medical interventions that could have irreversible consequences on young people," McCabe said. "Consequences that, as parents and families know, could profoundly impact their physical and mental health."

Board members serve as advisers to the Health Department, which does not have a role in gender care nor a say in decisions on sports participation.

Provided Emma Forbes-Jones is a clinical psychologist who specializes in gender-affirming care.

Forbes-Jones has operated her own clinical psychology practice since 2009 and had 16 years of clinical experience before that. She's had teaching posts, served on professional boards, and spoken at more than two dozen conferences and continuing professional education sessions.

Democratic Legislator Rachel Barnhart said that even if the health department doesn't have a role in gender care, Forbes-Jones would still be a valuable addition.

"I'm going to say it is relevant what she does, because in terms of representation of our community, I think her perspective does matter," the Rochester lawmaker said. "That's because trans people are part of the public, and they are included in public health. That means their providers can have a seat at the public table."

She added that Weston oversees a health clinic used by the public in marginalized areas of the county, which also deserve representation.

All 16 Democrats voted for Forbes-Jones and Weston, confirming their appointments.