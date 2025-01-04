Brighton Police release details about the two adults and a child found dead on Friday

Brighton Police have released more information about the three deaths that were discovered on Friday at a house on Hollyvale Drive.

Police had responded to 50 Hollyvale Drive at about noon, regarding a female who was unresponsive and not breathing on the front porch.

That person has now been identified as 11-year-old Anne Mancuso, and she was taken to Strong Hospital where she died from gunshot wounds.

Police said the investigation revealed a bullet hole in a window and open doors at the adjacent house at 60 Hollyvale, where officers found the bodies of two adults who died.

Those individuals are identified as 53-year-old Lawrence Mancuso, who is Anne’s father, and 74-year-old Mary Liccini, Anne’s grandmother.

Police said the investigation showed that Lawrence Mancuso killed Anne and Mary before taking his own life.

Officials said that Lawrence and Anne Mancuso lived in Brighton and Mary Liccini lived in Avon.

A statement sent out to the Brighton Central School District community from Supt. Kevin McGowan said that Anne Mancuso was a student at Twelve Corners Middle School.

McGowan said that Annie, as she was called, was known to her friends as a “kind, sweet and beautiful person in every way.”

The superintendent said that he joins the Brighton school community “in being horrified and deeply troubled” by these events and said the district will offer support in every way possible.

Counseling for students, staff and families will be available on Sunday at Twelve Corners Middle School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., and there will be additional support offered as well.

