Rochester receives first shipment of baby formula from state price gouging settlement

Rochester was the first stop on New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s baby formula distribution tour.

James delivered 3,300 cans of baby formula on Tuesday to Foodlink to be given to families in need. The large amount of formula is the result of a settlement between the state and two companies, Marine Park Distribution and Formula Depot.

Officials said the companies engaged in illegal price gouging during the nationwide formula shortage in 2022. They were selling formula at almost three times the standard retail price.

“It was really all about profit over people and profit over babies who desperately needed this formula,” James said.

The Office of the Attorney General secured a total of $675,000 worth of baby formula through the settlement. Rochester received a fifth of that. Foodlink will use its community partners, like Healthy Baby Network, to help distribute the formula to families.

“It's going to alleviate some stress on families,” said Sherita Bullock, president and CEO of Healthy Baby Network. “It's important to happen this time of year when parents are stretching to meet other household needs and to provide gifts and toys and fun things for their families and for their children.”

James said the shipments will be distributed statewide by November 2025.