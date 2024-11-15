New York health commissioner defends vaccines but doesn't directly criticize RFK Jr.

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald was asked about the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services during an unrelated stop in Brighton on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

New York state’s health commissioner on Friday didn't directly say what he thinks of President-elect Donald Trump’s expected nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

But during a stop in Rochester on an unrelated event, Dr. James McDonald did talk about the importance of vaccines, a topic that Kennedy has been quite skeptical about.

McDonald noted that vaccines are regulated by the states, and in response to reporters’ questions, he said that part of his job as commissioner is to help educate New Yorkers about COVID or any other communicable disease.

He referred to the messaging that came out during the pandemic.

“Adults got tired of being told to do better,” McDonald said. “What adults want to know is understand the ‘why,’ and that’s what I’ll do. I’ll explain the ‘why’ and help you decide what to do. Why should you get a measles, mumps or rubella vaccine? Because if your kid gets measles, they might end up in the hospital, and that’s a very sad thing.”

McDonald is a pediatrician, and he talked about treating the children of Amish and Mennonite parents when he practiced in central Pennsylvania. He said he treated kids for diseases that could have been prevented by vaccines.

McDonald also defended the use of fluoride in drinking water, which he said is tightly regulated by the state and local communities. The commissioner said fluoride can help prevent cavities, while Kennedy has said he would recommend removing fluoride from drinking water if named to the Cabinet post.

