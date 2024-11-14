State regulators want audit of Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications

State regulators in New York want to take a closer look at the performance of Frontier Communications.

The New York State Public Service Commission said this week that the audit will look at Frontier’s operations in the state, including examining things like service quality, network reliability and pole removals.

According to the PSC, its department staff have had ongoing concerns about those issues and in a statement said that Frontier has been failing to report ongoing problems to state regulators, as required.

The PSC also said that Frontier allegedly failed to pay some of the penalties it owed to ratepayers.

And regulators said that Frontier is lagging on utility pole work, potentially delaying the expansion of broadband services.

The audit comes during a time when Verizon is working to close a deal to acquire Frontier. That was first announced in September, and this week Frontier’s stockholders approved the acquisition which is expected to close by early 2026.

A spokesperson for the PSC said that the audit and the commission's review of the proposed sale will happen simultaneously.

WXXI News reached out to Frontier for comment, and are awaiting a response.

Frontier employs just over 200 people in Monroe and surrounding counties.