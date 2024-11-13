Lawmakers appoint Vélez de Brown to lead the Monroe County Department of Public Health

Provided Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown

Monroe County legislators have confirmed Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown as the county’s permanent public health commissioner.

Legislators on Tuesday voted unanimously to appoint her for a six-year term.

Vélez de Brown, 41, isn’t new to the Monroe County health department. She’s worked there for eight years, first as deputy commissioner and then as interim public health commissioner, a role she took on after Dr. Michael Mendoza’s departure in March.

She has also served as medical director of the department's Starlight Pediatric Clinic since 2017.

“Our county faces important public health challenges, from tackling the opioid crisis to addressing the social circumstances that influence health, such as poverty, safe housing, educational disparities, racism and violence,” Vélez de Brown said in a news release. “I am committed to advancing initiatives that address these needs head-on and promote equity across our community.

“Working together with our dedicated public health team and community partners, I look forward to building a healthier, more resilient Monroe County where all residents have the opportunity to thrive.”