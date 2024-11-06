Apparent upset in Livingston County DA race

provided photo Ashley Williams, the Republican candidate for Livingston County District Attorney, is the apparent winner of Tuesday's DA race against incumbent Democrat/Conservative candidate Greg McCaffrey.

One of the few upsets in the region in Tuesday’s election was in Livingston County, where incumbent District Attorney Greg McCaffrey, the Democrat and Conservative candidate, was apparently defeated by Republican challenger Ashley Williams.

Final numbers Tuesday night from the Livingston County Board of Elections had Williams with about a 52% to 47% margin, a difference of just under 1,400 votes.

McCaffrey was first appointed to the post by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to fill a vacancy in 2012, and went on to win elections in 2016 and 2020.

He ran on the Democratic and Conservative lines in this latest election.

Ben Beagle, who is Regional Editor for the Livingston County News and the Daily News in Batavia said that up to now, McCaffrey did pretty well in a county which has a number of registered Republicans.

“It is unusual in that 43% of the registered voters in the county are Republican,” said Beagle, so he was, among office holders, I guess you’d say unique, but at the same time, he had either beaten challengers in the past or run uncontested.”

Beagle said it appeared that Williams’ victory was based in part on the strength of the results in southern Livingston County.

Ashley Williams issued a statement saying she is humbled to have earned the trust of the voters to serve as the next DA in Livingston County.