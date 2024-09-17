© 2024 WXXI News
WXXI Business Report: one local company is cutting jobs, another is adding hundreds of positions

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 17, 2024 at 8:33 AM EDT

In this week’s WXXI Business Report:

  • A longtime Rochester company will see a number of layoffs.
  • A new manufacturing hub in the Southern Tier will create hundreds of jobs as part of a plan to build high-speed trains in Chemung County.
  • And a Rochester-based business called iSmash, that uses those so-called ‘rage rooms’ where participants can break up all kinds of items, says it has sold 21 new franchises.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
