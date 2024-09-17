WXXI Business Report: one local company is cutting jobs, another is adding hundreds of positions
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- A longtime Rochester company will see a number of layoffs.
- A new manufacturing hub in the Southern Tier will create hundreds of jobs as part of a plan to build high-speed trains in Chemung County.
- And a Rochester-based business called iSmash, that uses those so-called ‘rage rooms’ where participants can break up all kinds of items, says it has sold 21 new franchises.