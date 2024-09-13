© 2024 WXXI News
Arrest made in slaying of four family members in Irondequoit

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli,
Randy Gorbman
Published September 13, 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT
A photo of the front step of the family house on Knapp Avenue in Irondequoit shows a cutout of a man holding a toddler with the words, Rest in Peace Fraime. Stuffed animals line the steps and there are flowers and more than two dozen mylar balloons.
Gino Fanelli
/
WXXI News
A makeshift memorial adorns the front of the Knapp Avenue house in Irondequoit where a family of four was slain on Aug. 31, 2024. This photo was taken on Sept. 13, 2024. A sign posted on the front door reads, "Do Not Enter."

Irondequoit Police have charged one individual in connection with the recent homicides of two adults in that town and their two young children.

Police reported on Aug. 31 that they found the bodies of Fraime Ubaldo, a 30-year-old man, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, a 26-year-old woman, Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, a 4-year-old girl, and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, a 2-year-old boy.

The bodies were found in the basement of their home on Knapp Avenue in Irondequoit.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of a man they said was responsible for the attack. He is Julio Cesar Pimental Soriano, 34, originally from the Dominican Republic.

The written testimony of Investigator Bradley Lape, obtained from Irondequoit Town Court, accuses Soriano of stabbing all four family members multiple times in the chest and neck.

That statement also says Soriano was identified through interviews with civilian informants, and from review of video recorded during the crime. The origins of that video or its contents were not specified.

Soriano, who also goes by Rafael Jose Vargas, is charged, for now, with four counts of second-degree murder. Investigators continue to assess whether others were involved, said First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles.

Police said investigators worked around the clock on this case, and arrested Soriano on Sept. 7. He has family in the Rochester area and was arrested in Monroe County, Duckles said.

"I can tell you that I don't think this is something random that happened," Duckles said. "I can tell you I do think there is a motive, and what that motive is we're still looking into."

Soriano also is one of two men being sought by the Dominican Republic's National Police for the October 2019 shooting death of Yensy Emilio Ceballos, 29, in the capital city of Santa Domingo, records show.

A public wanted advisory was posted by the Dominican National Police on Sept. 6, a day before Soriano's arrest. The advisory lists three charges against Soriano, one being homicide and the other two related to his participation in an "association formed ... for the purpose of preparing or committing crimes against people or against property."

Irondequoit Police said it appears Soriano got into Puerto Rico illegally, and then obtained fraudulent New York identification. Using that ID, police said he was able to travel from Puerto Rico to the U.S. mainland. Duckles did not know how long Soriano has been in the Rochester area.

Police said they are only releasing limited information right now since it is an active investigation and they are still trying to locate additional people wanted in connection with the homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at (585) 336-6000 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

Includes reporting by staff writer Noelle Evans.
