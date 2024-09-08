M&T Bank Clothesline Art Festival marks 60 years of art and community in Rochester

The M&T Bank Clothesline Art Festival has long been a staple of Rochester’s art scene, drawing visitors from near and far to celebrate creativity and community.

Over the weekend, the festival celebrated its 60th anniversary at the Memorial Art Gallery (MAG) in Rochester, attracting more than 300 artists nationwide. Attendees could browse artwork, enjoy live entertainment, and visit food vendors.

MAG Director Sarah Jessie said the event is a major annual fundraiser for the gallery, supporting exhibitions and educational programs.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Shikha Rungta, of New Jersey, one of the hundreds of artists participating in the weekend Clothesline Art Festival in Rochester.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to support local and regional artists by purchasing their work," she said. "You are able to help them continue to hone their practice and their craft."

One of the participating artists, Shikha Rungta, traveled from New Jersey to showcase her sustainable fabric business, The Attico, which uses traditional Indian techniques like woodblock printing. Rungta expressed her appreciation for the supportive environment the festival offers and the enthusiasm of the attendees.

“They make time to stop by at the booth, and you add to your customer base," said Rungta.

As the Clothesline Art Festival celebrates six decades of success, organizers said it continues to serve as a vital event for the artists and the community members who support them.

Three artists were honored as Merit Award winners, including the Exceptional First-Time Clothesline Art Festival Exhibitor.

The 2024 Merit Awards Winners are:

Justin Winters (HBT Woodworks), Scottsville, NY

Bill Mowson (Fingerlake Footprints), Lansing, NY

Exceptional First-Time Clothesline Art Festival Exhibitor:

Dia Haffar (Smoke Pail Studios), Pompey, NY