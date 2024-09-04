Wayne County resident hospitalized with West Nile virus

Wayne County health officials have confirmed a case of an individual with a case of West Nile Virus.

The Wayne County Public Health Department said the infected resident is currently hospitalized and receiving care. Other details about the person’s condition were not released.

West Nile is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, with infections occurring most often during the summer and early fall. The virus can cause serious illness and in some cases, death.

State health officials said that most people infected with West Nile show little to no symptoms. When there are symptoms, they may include fever, headache, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

More severe symptoms may include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

Before the Wayne County case was announced, state officials said there were 10 reported cases of West Nile Virus outside of New York City and 10 cases in that city.

Health officials advise you reduce mosquito populations by doing things like removing standing water on your property, and also minimize exposure to mosquito bites by using insect repellants and wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, especially at dusk or dawn.

For more information on West Nile Virus visit the website of the New York State Department of Health.